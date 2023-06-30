Jordan Poyer Celebrity Open golf tournament back on schedule after being postponed last week

Poyer released a video on Instagram announcing the event being back on.

DORAL, Florida — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer's charity golf event is back on.

The celebrity open golf tournament is raising money for the ECMC foundation.

Last week, Avalon Sports announced that the tournament was being rescheduled for the following year. Organizers sited "negative comments by some individuals trying to make this a political battle and continue to divide our community."

The golf tournament is scheduled to take place at the Blue Monster at Trump National in Doral Florida.

On Friday, Poyer announced in a video that the tournament was back on with a new sponsor.

"We are grateful to announce that PublicSq will be our presenting sponsor for this year's edition. We also want to highlight the outpouring of support that we have received from professional athletes, general public, businesses and charitable organizations across the country," reads a statement from Avalon Sports.

The celebrity lineup will be announced in a couple days. The event is still scheduled to take place on Monday, July 10 at the same golf course.

The proceeds from the event will still go towards the ECMC Foundation.