Feliciano on re-signing in Buffalo: "I didn't want to go anywhere"

The Bills and Feliciano agreed to a three-year contract extension on Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In four days, Bills general manager Brandon Beane was able to lock down three key players ahead of NFL free agency, with linebacker Matt Milano, tackle Daryl Williams and guard Jon Feliciano.

Feliciano is the most recent to agree to re-signing in Buffalo, as the team announced the news on Sunday.

"I didn't want to go anywhere. I love Buffalo," Feliciano said on Monday. "I wanted to win and I wanted to be here."

The six-year veteran believed he might have signed for more money with another team, but wanted to stay with the Bills because of the culture.

"When you have a guy like Josh Allen leading your franchise with a guy that players can trust like [Brandon] Beane and [Sean] McDermott, that's where it starts, and I think that's why you see a lot of us coming back and taking less money, or whatnot, just to be able to go to work everyday and know that we're all truly going for the same goal," Feliciano said.

With Feliciano and Williams returning, the Bills will have all five starting offensive lineman from 2020 heading into next season.

"Drawing back from my Oakland [Raiders] days, we had the same group of guys for an extended amount of time, and there's... a lot to it. When you know what the guy next to you is going to do, you know where his hands are going to be... there's a lot of little things," Feliciano said.

"Being able to be with the same group, it's huge. I'm excited to get back there and work with them because they're all dogs and they all want to work and they all want to get better."