Bills

John Brown lands with the Raiders

The veteran wideout is taking his talents back west to Las Vegas
Credit: AP
FILE - Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown (15) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas, in this Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, file photo. The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent receiver John Brown to replace the departing Nelson Agholor. A person familiar with the deal says the sides agreed on the deal Wednesday, March 21, 2021. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hadn't been signed. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Bills wide receiver John Brown has landed with the Las Vegas Raiders just six days after the Buffalo Bills released him. He will replace Nelson Agholor who signed with the New England Patriots earlier this week.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero the deal is worth up to $5.5 million. 

Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie posted to his Instagram story about Brown's departure and said "another one gone, but I'm happy for you." Brown reposted the picture and replied with "love you bro, I'm always a call away."

Credit: John Brown Instagram

Brown dealt with injuries last season and only played nine games with the Bills. Per the Bills, he ended the 2020 season with 33 catches for 458 yards and three touchdowns. 

