John Brown lands with the Raiders

The veteran wideout is taking his talents back west to Las Vegas

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Bills wide receiver John Brown has landed with the Las Vegas Raiders just six days after the Buffalo Bills released him. He will replace Nelson Agholor who signed with the New England Patriots earlier this week.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero the deal is worth up to $5.5 million.

Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie posted to his Instagram story about Brown's departure and said "another one gone, but I'm happy for you." Brown reposted the picture and replied with "love you bro, I'm always a call away."