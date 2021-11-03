John Brown curious if Josh Allen signed off on his Bills release

The Bills cut Brown on Wednesday, saving almost $8M in cap space

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills made their first round of cuts on Wednesday, and John Brown and Quinton Jefferson were on that receiving end.

For Jefferson, he has stated it's part of the business. But for Brown, he went Sirius XM Radio, stating he didn't see the move coming at all. He also stressed that he did wonder if Josh Allen played a part in his release.

"We didn't know nothing," Brown said. "You know, we weren't even given a heads up. But you know I'm a strong believer in God. I just had a feeling it was going to come to that time especially when the money dropped."

"I dealt with a few injuries so I missed like five games and the team went five-and-oh without me. I don't know if they gave Josh Allen Input on it. I feel him being a big-time quarterback he should've had input. If he did have input I thought he would've wanted me to stay."

As Brown enters into free agency, he went on to say he would like to end up with a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Big Ben Roethlisberger, and capitalize on the deep ball.

Brown is also open to the Indianapolis Colts. He said he was very impressed with how they used TY Hilton in the playoffs last season.