Report: JJ Watt considering signing with Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The JJ Watt watch continues.
Three-time defensive player of the year JJ Watt is s reportedly considering the Bills among the three to five teams he would sign with, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"The Bills are one that Watt is at least considering right now," Fowler said on ESPN's "SportsCenter" on Sunday morning.
Watt obviously would be a major addition to Buffalo, which is fresh off an AFC championship game appearance.
It still remains unknown if the Bills can cough up the cash for a player like Watt.