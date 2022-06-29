Jim Kelly hosts 34th annual youth football camp

More than 500 kids ages 7 to 14 years old are attending the three-day event.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly hosted his 34th annual youth football camp inside the Ad-Pro Sports Field House in Orchard Park on Wednesday.

Kelly says he enjoys holding the camp, especially now when most of the kids he's working with weren't even alive when he played.

"It's exciting because you think about who these kids are that are here," Kelly said. "Their grandfathers and grandmothers told them about me. It wasn't mom and dad, it was grandfathers and grandmothers. It's great."