Jim Kelly hosts 36th annual Celebrity Classic raising money for charities in WNY

Football legends and other high-profile sports figures came together at Terry Hills in Batavia to support the Kelly for Kids Foundation.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — In what's become a summer tradition in Western New York, former Bills and Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly hosted his 36th annual Jim Kelly Celebrity Classic on Monday. The golf fundraiser took place at Terry Hills in Batavia, benefitting the Kelly for Kids foundation and charities across Western New York.

"Of course, I thank God that I'm allowed to come out here to help make a difference for kids out there because I see how many kids suffer around this area and throughout the country, and I want to be able to be one that helps out," Kelly said.

Several football legends and other high profile sports figures turned out for the event. Notable former Bills including Thurman Thomas, Bruce Smith and Darryl Talley, and former GM Bill Polian were in attendance, as well as other pro football Hall of Famers like Dan Marino and Anthony Muñoz.

"But as you all well know, it's just not me," Kelly said. "Yeah, my name's behind it, but it's the people out there that bid on items. Just different things, that it's like wow. They understand it. They get why we do it, and that's to be able to make a difference for a lot of these smaller foundations here in Western New York that don't get the big money."

Among the non-football players was Johnny Damon, the former Red Sox and Yankees outfielder who has developed a close relationship with several former Bills, including Kelly and Talley.

"Jim Kelly and I have known each other for a long time," Damon said. "You know, a lot of the Bills players lived in Orlando, Florida, at some point so I got to know Thurman Thomas, Darryl Talley, who else was down there, Andre Reed. So, it's great to get back up to Buffalo, and I'm enjoying this weather as well."

Talley and Kelly also shared their thoughts on the upcoming Bills' season.

"I think we're going to be a good football team," Talley said. "We're going to have some ups and downs, but that's what football is about."