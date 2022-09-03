x
Bills

McKissic reverses field on Bills; staying with Washington

The Bills thought they were adding a free agent running back, before he apparently changed his mind.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press running back J.D. McKissic is returning after initially agreeing to sign with Buffalo. 

The Bills had reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with McKissic who is known more as an all-purpose rather than power running back, doing a great deal of damage by catching the ball out of the backfield. 

The NFL free agent signing period officially opened at 4 p.m. Wednesday. 

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Buffalo Bills intended to sign McKissic to a two-year, $7 million deal when players could sign contracts Wednesday.

