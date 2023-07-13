Cook will wear new number this season for Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — "New number. Renewed determination."
That's how the Buffalo Bills on Thursday announced that James Cook will switch jersey numbers this season, from No. 28 to No. 4, which is a familiar number in his family.
Cook wore No. 4 during his four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs. His brother, Dalvin Cook, wore No. 4 when he played at Florida State, and while he wore No. 33 when he broke into the NFL, he switched back to the single digit a year ago.
"Mentally, I'm better in that number. Overall, I think it's a better thing for my family and for everybody around here," Dalvin Cook said about the switch. "[You're] going to see a version that you've never seen before. You're going to see something special."
The Bills will hold their first training camp practice on Wednesday, July 26 in Pittsford, at St. John Fisher.