Cook will wear new number this season for Bills

That's how the Buffalo Bills on Thursday announced that James Cook will switch jersey numbers this season, from No. 28 to No. 4, which is a familiar number in his family.

Cook wore No. 4 during his four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs. His brother, Dalvin Cook, wore No. 4 when he played at Florida State, and while he wore No. 33 when he broke into the NFL, he switched back to the single digit a year ago.