Isaiah McKenzie primed to fill Bills slot position

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Isaiah McKenzie is in a great position to take that open slot receiver position. Throughout camp he's made a ton of plays and has looked phenomenal and he credits sitting back and watching the ones in front of him. Now, for this upcoming season, he's ready to be a consistent target for Josh Allen.

"You know the job is up for grabs," said McKenzie. "I know I have to go out there and play my best football and put my best foot forward to win the job and that's what I plan on doing. Jamison Crowder came in and he's had a great career and he came in to compete with me. I stayed to compete with him. These past few years when I was sitting behind Cole Beasley I was making those same plays just nobody saw. I feel like now everyone is seeing it and I'm just getting more opportunities after those plays. I feel like I have to keep doing it and being consistent. At the same time it's more noticeable now you know I'm that I'm in the slot position right now I'm with the ones. I'm making the best of it while I can."

Through five years Isaiah McKenzie has been waived, he's been put on the practice team, he's played back up, as well as people telling him hey go to another team and get paid but he was never interested in that. He said that Buffalo is always where he wanted to be

"First off ,I love Buffalo. I love the team and I love the coaching staff. Buffalo is a place I wanted to be no matter what," he said. "A lot of people said hey you can get money somewhere else or be somewhere else. I don't want to be anywhere else I been here through the hard times I know what it felt like and I don't want to do that anywhere else. I feel like me staying here and building with Josh and with this team we have something special. Whether it's going to the AFC Championship in 2020 going to the second round in 2021 with 13 seconds left. I feel like we have a great opportunity to do something big here and I want to be apart of it. Me sticking it out, being a backup and not knowing if I'm going to make the team just grinding it out it put me in the position that I'm in now. That I can finally fight for a starting position and be that guy for Josh like Cole Beasley and build that chemistry with the team and help the team win the best way I can."