Isaiah McKenzie in No. 1 spot for Bills return game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "It's not self proclaimed but I am the fastest guy on the team. A lot of people will say I'm not, but I think I am," Bills returner Isaiah McKenzie said, laughing.

A speedster, McKenzie is in the driver's seat from the return game with Pro Bowler Andre Roberts gone.

Playing a backup role to wide receivers Cole Beasley, John Brown, and Andre Roberts, the 26-year-old has found his found confidence.

"I mean it took a couple of years," McKenzie said. "Beasley, Brown, and Roberts showed me ways to get better at my game. To heave whatever they said to me each and everyday and I applied it to my game.

#Bills Isaiah McKenzie says going into year 5 he feels confident in his ability. Added he’s taken field positioning, don’t be too greedy and more from Andre Roberts. — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) August 5, 2021

"Now going into year five, I feel like I'm pretty confident in my route running, return ability, and I just want to get better each and every day. Now that I'm alone and Dre's not here, I have be consistent each and every day."

#Bills Isaiah McKenzie says he didn’t want to leave and go to a team that’s developing and still growing. Added he’s been here (Bills) through the bad times/good times and it’s a family - he wanted to be in Buffalo - no where else. — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) August 5, 2021

Bills special team coordinator Heath Farwell knew that McKenzie has always had it in him. The team has shown that they are 100% behind his capabilities and say his time is now.

#Bills Special teams coordinator Heath Farwell says losing Andre Roberts was unfortunate but it’s apart of the deal. Added Isaiah McKenzie has the talent but just needed the mindset. “Once he was confident - he’s taken full control.” — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) August 5, 2021

"He has the talent he has the elite speed the quickness," Farwell said. "I think it was just more of a mindset for him. He's got to believe. I told him I believe in him but do you believe in yourself? As soon as he felt the coaches and we believe him from Sean McDermott on down, he's been taking full control of it."

Along with being incredibly fast, McKenzie is also a jokester. He told the media on Thursday that he calls Bills punter Matt Haack "his son." Haack was the Dolphins' punter last year when he returned a touchdown in the Bills-Dolphins regular season finale matchup.