Isaiah McKenzie in No. 1 spot for Bills return game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "It's not self proclaimed but I am the fastest guy on the team. A lot of people will say I'm not, but I think I am," Bills returner Isaiah McKenzie said, laughing.
A speedster, McKenzie is in the driver's seat from the return game with Pro Bowler Andre Roberts gone.
Playing a backup role to wide receivers Cole Beasley, John Brown, and Andre Roberts, the 26-year-old has found his found confidence.
"I mean it took a couple of years," McKenzie said. "Beasley, Brown, and Roberts showed me ways to get better at my game. To heave whatever they said to me each and everyday and I applied it to my game.
"Now going into year five, I feel like I'm pretty confident in my route running, return ability, and I just want to get better each and every day. Now that I'm alone and Dre's not here, I have be consistent each and every day."
Bills special team coordinator Heath Farwell knew that McKenzie has always had it in him. The team has shown that they are 100% behind his capabilities and say his time is now.
"He has the talent he has the elite speed the quickness," Farwell said. "I think it was just more of a mindset for him. He's got to believe. I told him I believe in him but do you believe in yourself? As soon as he felt the coaches and we believe him from Sean McDermott on down, he's been taking full control of it."
Along with being incredibly fast, McKenzie is also a jokester. He told the media on Thursday that he calls Bills punter Matt Haack "his son." Haack was the Dolphins' punter last year when he returned a touchdown in the Bills-Dolphins regular season finale matchup.