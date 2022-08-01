Isaiah Mckenzie could be in for big workload in slot position

Bills WR Isaiah Mckenzie could be set to take on an expanded role in the Buffalo offense.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — We know Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis should be a big part of the offense this year for Buffalo but with the departure of Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders this offseason, the slot position is there for the taking. After making the most of his time last year, it seems it's Isaiah McKenzie's turn to be the full-time slot receiver.

The Bills have been on the practice field for over a week, they haven't had newly signed veteran WR Jamison Crowder in full action as he has been working on the sideline dealing with some soreness, and held in a limited fashion, opening the door for McKenzie.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott was asked about McKenzie taking advantage of the opportunity and says the confidence for Isaiah to step in has always been there.

"Confidence wise, I don't think that has ever been a problem for him, jokes, I don't think he runs short of jokes, ever. He likes to talk as you know, the biggest adjustment is going to be, the potential to step into a full time role now, teams game plan for you, there is more film out there, it's an adjustment, there is a toughness piece that comes with. That there is more of a chance for good plays, yes, but there is a chance for some plays you want back, bad plays, so you have to know that through the course of the game adjusting to that is a bit different than a full-time player, game to game or even within the game as a part time player," McDermott said.

On top of Crowder not showing up in a reliable capacity early on during camp, if McKenzie continues to get in sync with Allen and the rest of the offense, this could be a career season for Isaiah especially given how much attention Diggs and Davis should get on the outside of the field.