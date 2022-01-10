Interest for Bills' defensive coordinator Frazier for head coach rolls in

Frazier has been the Bills, defensive coordinator, since 2017 and has been the assistant head coach since 2020.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — He can boast the number one scoring defense, and top total defense in Buffalo now, his work could land Bills' defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier a head coaching job.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Chicago Bears have requested to interview Frazier for their vacant head coaching job after firing Matt Nagy on Monday morning.

He became the Minnesota Vikings interim head coach in 2010 before he was promoted to head coach the following year, then fired in 2013.

Frazier received interest for head coaching jobs last year, as well, including the Houston Texans position, which ultimately went to David Culley.