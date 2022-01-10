x
Bills

Interest for Bills' defensive coordinator Frazier for head coach rolls in

Frazier has been the Bills, defensive coordinator, since 2017 and has been the assistant head coach since 2020.
Credit: AP
FILE - Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, on Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Frazier is credited for providing the Bills a calm and reassuring voice even at the the most troubling times. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — He can boast the number one scoring defense, and top total defense in Buffalo now, his work could land Bills' defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier a head coaching job.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Chicago Bears have requested to interview Frazier for their vacant head coaching job after firing Matt Nagy on Monday morning.

He became the Minnesota Vikings interim head coach in 2010 before he was promoted to head coach the following year, then fired in 2013.

Frazier received interest for head coaching jobs last year, as well, including the Houston Texans position, which ultimately went to David Culley.

