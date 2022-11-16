Injuries and illnesses impact Bills practice

The Bills say quarterback Josh Allen is doing his best to rest his injured elbow, while a non-covid illness keeping the Bills from conducting a full practice.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — When it snows... it pours.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen starts the week limited in practice due to his injured elbow. Head coach Sean McDermott says that he didn't re-injure the elbow in the loss to the Vikings on Sunday, rather that it's part of the process as he continues to fully recover.

The larger issue is how injuries and illness are impacting practice. The Bills will be without Tremaine Edmunds and Jake Kumerow due to injury in Wednesday's workout along with Rodger Saffold and Von Miller on veteran rest days.

In addition, the Bills will be without Tim Settle, Jordan Phillips, Cam Lewis, Reggie Gilliam and Jordan Phillips, due to what McDermott said was a non-COVID illness that's spread through the locker room.

McDermott says that as a result, they don't have enough players to conduct a normal practice. He says the Bills will work as normal in individual position based drills, and then work on the game plan in more of a walk-through setting.

That would certainly impact their preparations for Sunday's match-up with the Cleveland Browns.

Beyond the line-up, questions loom about the status of the game itself. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00pm kickoff at Highmark Stadium. Weather advisories have been issued for Erie County due to a lake effect snow storm that is expected to begin hitting late Thursday through Sunday morning. Upwards of 18-inches of snow have been forecast.

There is precedent, based on the potential impact, to change either the start time or location of the game.

McDermott says he has not been informed of any contingencies, and the plan is to play at 1:00pm Sunday in Orchard Park. He did say they have looked at options to help players get to practice Friday, and the team hotel in downtown Buffalo Saturday night.

An NFL spokesperson gave the following statement to 2-On-Your-Side's Adam Benigni.