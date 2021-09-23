In 2nd season, Epenesa making a big impact on Bills defense

Epenesa had two quarterback hits and helped the Bills finish with six sacks in Sunday's 35-0 win over the Miami Dolphins.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Opposing quarterbacks are quickly learning what A.J. Epenesa can do on the field, where the young pass rusher appears to be making up for lost time.

The second-year pro has been a vital and integral part of the Bills' resurgent pass rush, showcasing the skills that made him a second-round pick in 2020. Epenesa's progress has been significant following what was essentially a lost rookie season.

Epenesa had two quarterback hits and helped the Bills finish with six sacks in Sunday's 35-0 win over the Miami Dolphins.