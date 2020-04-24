BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs from Minnesota, he shipped away the Bills' first-round pick in this year's draft.

Beane said that he considers "Diggs our first-round pick this year." The Bills' GM used a good portion of his draft capital in the trade with the Vikings.

Beane also said it was unlikely the Bills would try to trade back into the first round.

So exactly what is the Bills plan? Channel 2 Sports Director Adam Benigni, who hosts Sports Talk Live Buffalo, discussed that with STL colleagues and Buffalo News Bills beat reporters Vic Carucci and Jay Skurski.

Sports Talk Live Buffalo is currently on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

