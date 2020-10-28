Buffalo Bills' Jerry Hughes named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

This is the first time Hughes received this honor.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Hughes was given this honor after his performance against the Jets in Week 7, where he helped the Bills beat the Jets 18-10. He had 2.0 sacks, one interception, a forced fumble, a pass defensed and six total tackles.

Hughes' interception was the first of his career. According to the Buffalo Bills post on their website, his 2.0 sacks were the most in a game since 2017. Hughes now has 48.5 career sacks, tying former Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams with the fifth-most sacks in Bills history.

The Buffalo Bills made the announcement on its social media pages Wednesday morning.