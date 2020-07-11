High-scoring Seahawks make first trip to Buffalo in 12 years

Seattle's last road game against the Bills was played in Toronto in 2012, when the then-rookie Russell Wilson ran for three touchdowns in a 50-17 rout.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Russell Wilson and the high-scoring Seattle Seahawks visit Buffalo for the first time in 12 years to face the Bills in a non-conference showdown of division leaders.

Seattle's last road game against the Bills was played in Toronto in 2012, when the then-rookie Wilson scored a career-best three touchdowns rushing in a 50-17 rout.

The Seahawks, at 6-1, have a chance to match their best record through eight games since 2013, when they were 7-1.

The Bills, at 6-2, haven't won seven of their first nine games since being 7-2 in 1993.

Buffalo defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson said he doesn't see anything different in how Russell Wilson is commanding the Seattle offense this season.

Jefferson spent the previous four seasons in Seattle and had an up-close experience of Wilson's dynamic abilities.