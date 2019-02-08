ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — In what's quickly becoming a tradition during the Buffalo Bills' 2 weeks of training camp, the "Return of the Blue and Red" practice marks the first time the team can grab some practice reps at New Era Field.

While it's a great chance for young rookies to get a dress rehearsal of sorts before their preseason opener against the Colts on August 8th, it's also a chance for Western New Yorkers to watch the Bills practice without traveling all the way to Rochester.

Here's everything you need to know:

Where & When:

New Era Field

Friday, August 2nd 6:15

*Gates open at 5:15

Cost:

Free Admission, but tickets are required. You can visit the Bills website to order tickets.

Vouchers are also available at the following locations:

-Tops Friendly Markets: 3507 Mt. Read Boulevard, Rochester, NY 14616

-Tops Friendly Markets: 3980 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14226

-7-Eleven: 1100 Southwestern Boulevard, West Seneca, NY 14224

-Crosby’s: 9440 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14031

-Sunoco APlus: 8000 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221

-The Bills Store located at New Era Field, 1 Bills Drive, Orchard Park, NY 14127

Once You Arrive:

-Parking is complimentary

-Digital tickets only will be accepted

-Security will be treated like any other game held at New Era Field

-You can find other family-friendly fun such as photo ops, autographs, interactive games, performances by “The Stampede,” Billy Buffalo appearances and more!