Hail Murray: Cardinals stun Bills in final seconds

Josh Allen threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs with 34 seconds left that looked like it would win it for the Bills. It wasn't enough.

GLENDALE, Ariz — Kyler Murray completed a stunning 43-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins with 2 seconds left to lift the Arizona Cardinals to a 32-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The game appeared lost for the Cardinals until Murray rolled to his left as the seconds ticked off the clock.

He flung the ball toward the end zone, where Hopkins was waiting with three Buffalo defenders draped all over him. The three-time All-Pro came down with the ball and the Cardinals started celebrating in the end zone.

