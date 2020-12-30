Cuomo: 6,700 fans will be allowed at Bills playoff game

One company, Adecco USA, has an ad on its website 'seeking Test Swabbers for Buffalo Bills fans attending the Playoff Game on 1/10.'

ALBANY, N.Y. — It's official: 6,700 fans will be allowed in Bills Stadium when Buffalo hosts an AFC wild card round game the weekend of January 9.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

"We can't take six months, nine months, 12 months of a closed-down economy," Cuomo said, as he talked about using both science and technology "to open quickly, but safety."

There will be no tailgating, parties, or mass gatherings for the game. Cuomo stressed that the plan required a "smart" approach.

Fans who refuse to comply with protocols put forth by New York State will be asked to leave.

All fans will in attendance will be asked to provide evidence of a negative test in the previous 72 hours. They will be required to wear masks from the moment they leave their vehicles until they return to their vehicles.

Kim and Terry Pegula, via video, joined Cuomo's news conference.

"Any issues that arise as a result of what we're trying to do here, we're going to passionately try to pull this off," Terry Pegula said.

Added Kim Pegula: "We all need to be safe, starting today, even beyond the game," stressing that everyone comply with all COVID guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One company, Adecco USA, has an ad on its website "seeking Test Swabbers for Buffalo Bills fans attending the Playoff Game on 1/10."

The work would be performed in heated tents, with full personal protection equipment, and pays $25 an hour.

Last week Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the New York State Department of Health was working with the Bills on a demonstration project that would allow 6,700 fans in the stadium for the playoff game.

The plan includes mandatory rapid testing of fans prior to the game. The state would then would conduct contact tracing following the game to see if any positive COVID-19 cases occur in result. Fans must nest negative for COVID-19 in order to be allowed into the game.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker says this is a public health model that hasn't been done anywhere else in the country.

"We will work with the team to get all the fans tested who are coming in beforehand, 6,700 people, prior to the game," Zucker said about the proposal. "We'll have proof of a negative result prior to entering. We'll work with the team and do contact tracing afterword."