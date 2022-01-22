Hochul issues a warning to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

'You've got nothing on Josh Allen. You are in trouble, my friend. I don't mind trash-talking you every day of the week, because we're going to take you down!'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul had a message for a certain Kansas City Chiefs quarterback during a Saturday morning news conference.

"Patrick Mahomes, you've got nothing on Josh Allen. You are in trouble, my friend. I don't mind trash-talking you every day of the week, because we're going to take you down!" Hochul said on Saturday in Buffalo.

Moments before that comment, she had reached for a couple of masks.

"Got to double up," she said while putting on the first mask, which was plain.

"Always proud to wear this mask too," the governor said when putting on the second mask, sporting the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills and Chiefs are set to play Sunday evening in an AFC divisional round playoff. Sunday's winner advances to next week's AFC championship game, where the Chiefs beat the Bills 38-24 last January. Kansas City then lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

Hochul, a Western New York native, has never been shy about her Bills fandom.

Earlier in the week, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown let it be known that he is making a side bet with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas on the outcome of Sunday's Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs playoff game.

Mayor Brown recorded a video with employees of LaNova Pizzeria that was posted on social media. In the video, he said, "Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, we’re looking forward to another Bills Victory weekend and some Kansas City Bar-B-Q. We are ready to show the Chiefs whose in charge on Sunday because this year the road to the Super Bowl will circle through Buffalo.”