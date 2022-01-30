Yes, Peyton Manning shouted 'Go Bills' during an 'SNL' segment

After talking about 'Emily in Paris' during the Weekend Update segment for four minutes, Manning yelled, 'Go Bills!' before adding, 'They're still in it, right?'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been a week since the Bills' season ended, but that didn't stop Peyton Manning from shouting "Go Bills!" during "Saturday Night Live."

The moment happened at the end of a Weekend Update segment, where instead of presumably talking with Colin Jost about the NFL playoff games from last weekend, including the Bills' epic 42-36 overtime loss in Kansas City, he shares that he binge-watched "Emily in Paris."

"I had an hour to kill before the first game, and just for fun, I put on the first episode of 'Emily in Paris,' Season 2," Manning said. "And I watched the entire season straight through. Oh my God, Colin, this show has everything."

From there, Manning broke down the X's and O's of the show, which included a diagram, rather than discussing Tom Brady's possible retirement.

"Emily wants to go deep on a relationship with Gabriel and to get ahead at work. But as long as Camille is blocking her, she's got to go through her progressions and check down to Alfie in the flat," Manning quips.

"Sure, it feels like a broken play, and she's just dumping it off. But emotionally, she's making forward progress."

Stunned by the response, Jost presses Manning on the games.

"You could have watched Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, one of the best quarterback duels in history," Jost said.

Manning, who during the segment grabbed a red beret to wear, was not about to stop talking about the show. After four minutes of the "Emily in Paris" discussion Jost starts to end the segment.

It's at that point where Manning yells, "Go Bills!" before adding, "They're still in it, right?