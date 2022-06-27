Gilbane Building, Turner Construction, Arc Building Partners 'strong contenders' for stadium contract

Sources have confirmed with Buffalo Business First three of the contenders for the new Bills stadium contract.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Three of the region’s largest general contractors are expected to be named co-general contractors for the Buffalo Bills stadium project.

Sources have confirmed that Gilbane Building Co., Turner Construction Co. and Arc Building Partners will be co-general contractors for the proposed $1.4 billion new Orchard Park stadium. The official announcement likely will be made in early July, sources said.

As general contractors, the firms would oversee the construction of the stadium — which could be one one of the largest public sector/private joint development ventures in Erie County's history. The hiring of the general construction team is a considered a key pre-development milestone.