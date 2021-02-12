Get your popcorn ready: Terrell Owens returning to Orchard Park

The Hall of Fame wide receiver is making his return to Highmark Stadium to be the Bills' Legend of the Game. You will see him before the game down on the field.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If you're going to the Bills' Monday Night Football game, you will see Terrell Owens there.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver is making his return to Highmark Stadium to be the Bills' Legend of the Game. You will see him before the game down on the field, leading a chant or even saying a few words to Bills mafia.

The Bills tweeted out the news by saying, "Get your popcorn ready!"

The Bills will be hosting the New England Patriots, who reclaimed first place in the AFC East standings with a win on Sunday. Monday's game starts at 8:15 p.m. in Orchard Park.

Get your popcorn ready. 🍿@TerrellOwens is returning to @HighmarkStadm for MNF as our Bills Legend of the Game: https://t.co/DAHLkZUo55 pic.twitter.com/LrgncVh5ME — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 2, 2021