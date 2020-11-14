Friday Breakdown: Ashley Holder and Vic Carucci discuss keys to a Bills victory against the Cardinals

Can the Bills get another win before the bye week?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Ashley Holder and The Buffalo News' Vic Carucci preview three topics ahead of the Bills' matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Can the Bills go into the bye week with a win? Will Josh Allen match his performance against the Seahawks?

Can the Bills defense contain a shifty young quarterback like Kyler Murray and receiver in DeAndre Hopkins.

Does playing at home or on the road effect the Bills momentum?

