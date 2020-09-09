x
FOX Sports lets Bills fans pick where 'Best Fan Base' billboard should go

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was announced Wednesday by FOX Sports NFL that the Buffalo Bills are the best fan base in the NFL, according to a fan poll.

Not only does BillsMafia receive bragging rights, but they also will receive a billboard that will show off their honor.

Where does the billboard go? Well, FOX Sports is letting BillsMafia decide.

"You've won a billboard that will state that Bills fans are the best in the NFL... What city would you like that billboard in?" FOX Sports said in a tweet.

A new poll went up by FOX Sports that will let Bills fans decide where it should go, and the options are:

  • Foxborough (home of the New England Patriots)
  • East Rutherford (home of the New York Jets/Giants)
  • Miami (home of the Miami Dolphins)

