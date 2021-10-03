Fort Knox: Josh Allen to Dawson Knox connecting for Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Given all the weapons the Buffalo Bills have in their receiving core, the name Knox was not expected to be at the top of the list in touchdown receptions.
That was the case when Josh Allen connected with tight end Dawson Knox for a 25-yard touchdown late in the first quarter Sunday against Houston.
It was Knox's third TD reception of the season, and third in as many games.
Knox entered the game for Buffalo with 10 receptions for 107-yards.
The impact he's making on the success of the offense is especially noteworthy considering the Bills were known to be in the market for a playmaking tight end in the offseason.