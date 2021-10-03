Fort Knox: Josh Allen to Dawson Knox connecting for Bills

Josh Allen has connected with tight end Dawson Knox for a touchdown for the third time this season.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Given all the weapons the Buffalo Bills have in their receiving core, the name Knox was not expected to be at the top of the list in touchdown receptions.

That was the case when Josh Allen connected with tight end Dawson Knox for a 25-yard touchdown late in the first quarter Sunday against Houston.

It was Knox's third TD reception of the season, and third in as many games.

Josh Allen to Dawson Knox for the TD for the third straight game.



Knox is now the first Bills TE with a three-game receiving TD streak since Charles Clay in 2016. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 3, 2021

Knox entered the game for Buffalo with 10 receptions for 107-yards.