x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Bills

Ryan Fitzpatrick joining Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football broadcast

'I just don't want 17 years of experience and perspective just to go away, to be forgotten... I want to be able to share that," Fitzpatrick told 2 On Your Side.
Credit: AP
FILE - Buffalo Bills' Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) greets young fans before the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012 in Orchard Park, N.Y. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday, June 3, 2022, that he informed former teammates of his intention to retire a day earlier. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert, File)

Weeks after announcing his retirement from football, former Buffalo Bills quarterback and NFL journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick has joined Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football broadcast.

The 39-year-old will serve as a pregame analyst and will join Tony Gonzalez and Richard Sherman.

"I just don't want 17 years of experience and perspective just to go away, to be forgotten... I want to be able to share that with the fans and the rest of the world to hear my perspective on things," Fitzpatrick told 2 On Your Side's Adam Benigni on Sports Talk Live Buffalo about the possibility of a broadcasting career following his NFL retirement.

"Now if they want to hear it... that's a different story, but I'm willing to share."

This season will be Amazon's first as Thursday Night Football's home.

Fitzpatrick played for nine different NFL teams, including the Bills from 2009 to 2012, before announcing his retirement. 

RELATED:

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Bills' AJ Epenesa ready to hit his pinnacle