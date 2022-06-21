Ryan Fitzpatrick joining Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football broadcast

'I just don't want 17 years of experience and perspective just to go away, to be forgotten... I want to be able to share that," Fitzpatrick told 2 On Your Side.

Weeks after announcing his retirement from football, former Buffalo Bills quarterback and NFL journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick has joined Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football broadcast.

The 39-year-old will serve as a pregame analyst and will join Tony Gonzalez and Richard Sherman.

"I just don't want 17 years of experience and perspective just to go away, to be forgotten... I want to be able to share that with the fans and the rest of the world to hear my perspective on things," Fitzpatrick told 2 On Your Side's Adam Benigni on Sports Talk Live Buffalo about the possibility of a broadcasting career following his NFL retirement.

"Now if they want to hear it... that's a different story, but I'm willing to share."

This season will be Amazon's first as Thursday Night Football's home.

Fitzpatrick played for nine different NFL teams, including the Bills from 2009 to 2012, before announcing his retirement.

