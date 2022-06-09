x
Former Bills coach Brian Daboll sells Orchard Park house for $750k

Daboll owned the house before he was hired by the Bills in 2018. Daboll’s grandparents lived in the house before he moved back to Orchard Park.
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll watches warmups before a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator and current New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has sold the Orchard Park house he has lived in since 2013.

The five-bedroom, 3,376-square-foot house at 5 Conway Circle was acquired by Michael Burke for $750,000, according to a June 9 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The house was listed for $750,000.

The house sold for 71% more than the $438,920 that Daboll and his wife, Beth, paid in 2013.  You can read the full story on Buffalo's Business First website.

