Former Bills coach Brian Daboll sells Orchard Park house for $750k

Daboll owned the house before he was hired by the Bills in 2018. Daboll’s grandparents lived in the house before he moved back to Orchard Park.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator and current New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has sold the Orchard Park house he has lived in since 2013.

The five-bedroom, 3,376-square-foot house at 5 Conway Circle was acquired by Michael Burke for $750,000, according to a June 9 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The house was listed for $750,000.