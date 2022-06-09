Former Bills coach Brian Daboll sells Orchard Park house for $750k

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator and current New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has sold the Orchard Park house he has lived in since 2013.
The five-bedroom, 3,376-square-foot house at 5 Conway Circle was acquired by Michael Burke for $750,000, according to a June 9 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The house was listed for $750,000.
The house sold for 71% more than the $438,920 that Daboll and his wife, Beth, paid in 2013. You can read the full story on Buffalo's Business First website.