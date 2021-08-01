Former Bills' QB Frank Reich remains focused on game with return to Buffalo looming

The AFC East champions Buffalo Bills host the seventh-seeded Indianapolis Colts in Buffalo's first home postseason game in 25 years.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Frank Reich's heart is still in Buffalo.

It's where he became a four-time AFC champion.

It's where he became the beloved backup to Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, the one who orchestrated the biggest comeback in NFL history. It's where two of his children were born.

And, yes, he's still a Bills fan. Just not this week when he takes the Indianapolis Colts to Buffalo for the second time as a head coach.

