BUFFALO, N.Y. — When football fans would say "hit heard round the world", every Buffalo Bills fan knew who and what you were talking about. Former Bills linebacker Mike Stratton broke Keith Lincoln's ribs on a perfectly timed hit in the 1964 AFL Championship game.

Stratton passed away Wednesday at the age of 78. Stratton had heart complications after a recent fall.

Stratton played in six straight AFL All Star games. Stratton is a member of the Bills Wall of Fame.