Fisher-Price releases 'Go Bills' Little People ahead of the season

The set will include another Josh Allen and Sean McDermott, as well as new addition Stefon Diggs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a successful launch last season, Fisher-Price is teaming up with Wegmans yet again to release a Bills themed Little People pack.

The "Go Bills!" pack will feature "Little People-ized" versions of Josh Allen, Sean McDermott, and new this year, Stefon Diggs.

Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6 fans will be able to purchase the Go Bills! pack in-stores at Wegmans. These sets will be rolling out at stores throughout the Buffalo, Rochester/Southern Tier and Syracuse.

Fans not in the area can order them online on the Mattel Creations website.

The sets cost $19.99 and all of the net proceeds will be donated to The Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, which supports the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Last year's sale of the "Let's Go Buffalo" Little People raised a total of $700 thousand for The Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation.

Fisher-Price does provide the following disclaimer about donations: