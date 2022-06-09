Fisher-Price releases 'Go Bills' Little People ahead of the season

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a successful launch last season, Fisher-Price is teaming up with Wegmans yet again to release a Bills themed Little People pack.
The "Go Bills!" pack will feature "Little People-ized" versions of Josh Allen, Sean McDermott, and new this year, Stefon Diggs.
Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6 fans will be able to purchase the Go Bills! pack in-stores at Wegmans. These sets will be rolling out at stores throughout the Buffalo, Rochester/Southern Tier and Syracuse.
Fans not in the area can order them online on the Mattel Creations website.
The sets cost $19.99 and all of the net proceeds will be donated to The Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, which supports the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.
Last year's sale of the "Let's Go Buffalo" Little People raised a total of $700 thousand for The Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation.
Fisher-Price does provide the following disclaimer about donations:
Beginning September 6, 2022 through December 31, 2023, an amount equal to half of the purchase price paid by the consumer for this set (excluding taxes or other charges) when purchased in-store at participating retailers or online at mattelcreations.com will be donated by Fisher-Price to The Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation providing philanthropic support to John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital to ensure access to high quality health care for the moms, kids and babies of Western New York. Offer open only to residents of the U.S./D.C. No portion of the purchase price is tax deductible. For more information about The Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, visit FOROCH.org. Offer may be extended in Mattel’s sole and absolute discretion. Mattel reserves the right to suspend or cancel the promotion in its sole discretion for any reason including in the event of force majeure.