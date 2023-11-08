Fisher-Price releases 2023 Bills themed Little People pack

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For another year, Bills fans will be able to get Bills themed Little People.
Fisher-Price is teaming up with the Bills and Wegmans to release a Little People Collector Buffalo Bills featuring quarterback Josh Allen, tight end Dawson Knox, defensive end Von Miller, and a fan. Knox and Miller are new to the pack.
Fans will be able to get their hands on the Little People Packs on Friday, Aug. 11 in Wegmans across Buffalo, Rochester, the Southern Tier and Syracuse for $24.99 while supplies last.
Proceeds from the sales are being donated to John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital. Since the Bills have been "Little People-ized" starting in 2021, Fisher-Prices has donated almost $2 million to the children’s hospital.
Fisher-Price will be hosting a junior Tailgate outside the Stadium for Kids’ Day before the 1 p.m. preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Fisher-Price provided the following disclaimer about donations:
*Beginning 8/11/2023 through 12/31/2024, Fisher-Price will donate $10 of the purchase price paid by the consumer for this set (before taxes) when purchased in-store at Wegmans to The Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation providing philanthropic support to John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital to ensure access to high quality health care for the moms, kids and babies of Western New York. Up to $1,000,000. Offer open only to residents of NY and PA. No portion of the purchase price is tax deductible. For more information about The Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, visit FOROCH.org. Offer may be extended in Fisher-Price’s sole and absolute discretion. Fisher-Price reserves the right to suspend or cancel the promotion in its sole discretion for any reason including in the event of force