Fans in the stands? Bills say they observed how Miami executed their plan

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Back in August, the Buffalo Bills announced there will be no fans in the stands for the first two home games of the 2020 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Well, after this Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, those two home games will have come and gone.

Following the teams's 31-28 win over the Miami Dolphins, the Bills tell 2 On Your Side that they were observing how the Dolphins organization executed their plan in allowing 13,000 spectators inside of the stadium.

When asked about a potential stadium reopening,a team spokesperson said, "We observed how they executed yesterday." The team would not answer any further questions about bringing fans back to the stadium.