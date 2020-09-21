Fans in the stands? Bills say they observed how Miami executed their plan

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Back in August, the Buffalo Bills announced there will be no fans in the stands for the first two home games of the 2020 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Well, after this Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, those two home games will have come and gone.
Following the teams's 31-28 win over the Miami Dolphins, the Bills tell 2 On Your Side that they were observing how the Dolphins organization executed their plan in allowing 13,000 spectators inside of the stadium.
When asked about a potential stadium reopening,a team spokesperson said, "We observed how they executed yesterday." The team would not answer any further questions about bringing fans back to the stadium.
The next Bills home game where fans would possibly be allowed in is their Thursday Night game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 15.