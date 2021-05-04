Experts talk about modern NFL facilities as Bills’ project moves forward

Whatever the final decision is, the goal will be to transform the experience of attending a football game in Buffalo.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Pegula Sports and Entertainment leaders are preparing to submit a revised facilities plan to Erie County and New York state in the coming weeks.

What’s in the plan is an open question – PSE did not respond to a Business First inquiry – but it is an opening salvo in negotiations over the next big Buffalo Bills stadium project.

It’s unclear when the public will gain access to the Pegulas’ preference on the matter, which could include anything from an extensive renovation to Highmark Stadium to new facilities built anywhere from the suburbs to downtown Buffalo.