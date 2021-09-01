Meet the ECMC nurse going to Bills playoff game courtesy Cuomo

The nurses at ECMC were asked to determine who should attend the game. He announced that the nursing staff chose Brianna Brandon and her mother, Leah.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo had previously said he would not attend Saturday's Buffalo Bills playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Instead, he said he would give his ticket to an Erie County Medical Center nurse.

During his briefing Friday, Cuomo said he asked the nurses at ECMC to determine who should attend the game. He announced that the nursing staff chose Brianna Brandon and her mother, Leah.

"I still can't believe it. ... I dreamt about it, that it was happening, and I woke up and was like, 'Oh, it's still happening!' " Brandon said.

Brandon has been a nurse at ECMC since 2018. She has been working on the front lines of this pandemic in the Intensive Care Unit. Her mother, Leah, also works at ECMC as a respiratory therapist.

Brandon said she has always been a Bills fan at heart, but her love for the team grew in recent years.

"I went to every single one (game) last year, and this year I finally bought season tickets, and not being able to go was very heartbreaking," she continued.

It's no surprise her fellow nurses selected her. She shared photos with 2 On Your Side showing her in all red, white and blue in the ICU on game day.

After such a tough year, she said she is thankful for the opportunity and for the show of support.

The Bills' game against the Indianapolis Colts kicks off at 1:05 p.m. Saturday in Orchard Park.