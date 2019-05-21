BUFFALO, N.Y. — Eric Wood is returning to the Buffalo Bills organization and will serve as the radio color commentator when the Bills take the field in 2019.

The Bills announced the move on Tuesday afternoon.

Wood spent nine seasons on the Bills offensive line,retiring following the 2017 season.

“I consider myself extremely fortunate to have spent my entire NFL career with the Buffalo Bills,” Wood said in a statement released by the Bills. “Buffalo’s community, fans and organization are incredibly special to me and I am very proud to begin my broadcasting career with the people who provided so much support for so many years.”

Wood will replace Mark Kelso on the Bills radio broadcasts. Kelso worked served as color commentator for 13 seasons.