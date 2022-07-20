Bills' Ed Oliver could be heading for a big season with addition of Von Miller

It's no doubt the Bills knew they were getting a player who could impact not only the game itself, but the development of those around him when signing Von Miller.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — When the Bills signed Von Miller they knew they were getting much more than just one of the best individual pass rushers in the NFL.

Miller's presence on the field and off is going to elevate the players arounds him, especially a guy like Ed Oliver who could be in line for a big time season.

"I will play on the other side, you all go over there and block him I will go on the other side. It will be good not only for me but the defense as a whole. He is a big time player so they will key in on him and it will take attention off me. It will help me," Oliver said during minicamp in June.

And even beyond just Oliver, Hall of Famer Bill Polian says a guy like Miller will expedite the learning curve for the young pass rushers on the team.

"The young rushers will come on you this year, we'll see much more of them this year. It takes a long time for rookies to learn about the National Football League and that is doubly true when you are a pass rusher, but Von is going to lift that to another level because now everybody in game planning is going to say 'how do we block Von Miller,'" Polian said.