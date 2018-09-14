ORCHARD PARK, NY-- Buffalo Bills' fans headed to the game on Sunday will have to deal with new rules to curb excessive drinking prior to games, a new ticket policy and traffic changes.

At 8am, Abbot Road will be closed to vehicle traffic between the entrance to Lot 4 and Lot 2. All traffic will be diverted at that time. Fans will still be able to access the private lots along Abbott Road if you're coming from the south.

Beginning at 9am, parking lots at New Era Field will open. Erie County Sheriff's deputies will be looking to eliminate excessive consumption of alcohol and checking for glass bottles. They are also reminding fans that they need to adhere to the "Fan Code of Conduct", which also includes the parking lots. Table slamming will not be permitted and those who violate the rule will be ejected and could face criminal charges.

At 11:30am, New Era Field gates will open and the new ticket policy is in place. You should check the Buffalo Bills' website to see what you can bring inside the stadium.

Around 4pm, Route 20a will be closed to westbound traffic from Abbott Road to Route 219 overpass. All vehicle traffic leaving the stadium and private lots on Route 20a, must travel east. The roadway will reopen once traffic is relieved.

