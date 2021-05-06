Draft profile: Defensive end Greg Rousseau

Here's a look at the Bills' first round pick short journey to the NFL.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills' new defensive end Greg Rousseau is a guy who probably won’t come in and start, but he will definitely be in rotation learning from vets like Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison.

But with only one full year of college tape, it was enough for Buffalo to pull the plug with the 30th pick.

Rousseau came into the Miami program in 2018 but only played in two college games before fracturing his ankle and missing the remainder of the season.

He returned the following season in 2019 and put his name on future draft boards, recording 15.5 sacks, which led the ACC and was second for a single season in Miami program history. Add 19.5 tackles for loss to go along with that stat as well.

"Being drafted by Buffalo was the best day of my life."@Greg_R5 | @GMFB pic.twitter.com/6P5qZwj6Uv — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 6, 2021

The 2020 season was for sure to be another shining season for the defensive star, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rousseau decided to opt out.

Regardless, those 15.5 sacks was enough to catch the eyes of general manager Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills.

Brandon Beane said he started to zero in on Greg Rousseau through multiple zooms. "He's a grade A young man, hard worker, competitive, he's going to come in and work." #Bills think he's a guy that "in time" will reach his potential. — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) April 30, 2021

One thing Beane prides his newest first round pick on is his hard work and his versatility. He can be in a defense that goes multiple with its fronts so where they out him and how they use him is endless.