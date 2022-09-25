Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa returns to game after first-half hit

Bills linebacker Matt Milano was flagged for roughing the passer on a play that knocked Tagovailoa out of the game. Tagovailoa returned to start the second half.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to start the second half.

He had left the game with a possible concussion.

Tagovailoa was facing a third-and-3 play from the Miami 21 when he scrambled and found Jaylen Waddle for an 8-yard gain. After releasing the ball, Tagovailoa got hit — a two-hand push in the chest — by Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano, who was flagged for roughing the passer.

Tagovailoa fell backward, the back of his helmet bouncing off the grass. He remained down for a few seconds, then rolled to his feet, jogged forward a few steps and stumbled to the ground again briefly.

The Dolphins announced him as questionable to return with a head injury.

The Bills defense took another injury hit with rookie cornerback Christian Benford questionable to return with a hand injury. The Bills secondary is already missing cornerback Dane Jackson and safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer due to injuries. Top cornerback Tre'Davious White remains out as he recovers from ACL surgery.

Josh Allen threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns to Devin Singletary and Isaiah McKenzie.

Tagovailoa threw for 76 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game. Chase Edmunds ran for Miami's other touchdown.

On the first play of the second half, Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill for a 22-yard gain and showed no ill effects from the hit.

Tagovailoa was replaced by Teddy Bridgewater for the three plays he missed. Bridgewater attempted two passes, both falling incomplete.