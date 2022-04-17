Do the Bills go running back in the 2nd round of the NFL draft?

Brian Chojnacki talks with senior draft analyst Joe Marino to get his take on if the Bills will use a significant draft choice on a running back.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — I think just about everyone and their next-door neighbor in Buffalo would agree that the Bills will go cornerback with the 25th pick in the NFL draft.

This week 2 On Your Side's Brian Chojnacki went 1-on-1 with senior NFL draft analyst Joe Marino to get his take on how the Buffalo Bills will address other positions of need on Day 2.

Brian asked Marino, "Outside the first round, running back is a position that has been mentioned a lot, even linebacker. What do you think the Bills will do outside of the first pick, say they do go cornerback?"

Marino replied: "I think running back is a good place to start that conversation. I think they have want to add a back in the class. They went after free agents and that didn't work out for one reason or another. When you look at ways the Buffalo Bills can improve, although Devin Singletary has played very well at the end of last season, they want to have a running back by committee, and by the end of the year last year they weren't comfortable using running backs who weren't named Devin Singletary.

"So, even with the emergence of Devin Singletary, I think the Bills will be in the market for a running back, particularly one who offers pass-catching upside and a little speed that is dynamic. That is something that is missing in the backfield, someone who could help this offense take a step forward."

There have already been reports that the Bills have interest in Iowa State running back Breece Hall, who is among the top backs in this year's draft.

The Bills are allowed to have up to 30 draft prospects in town for workouts and meetings, and the team already decided to give one of those sports to Hall, so keep an eye on that name.