Dion Dawkins gets loud for Bills Mafia stadium announcement

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Players are excited for real crowd noise rather a recorded tape as Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that 6,700 fans will be allowed into Bills Stadium for the wild card game.

Every player has told 2 On Your Side that you can't mimic the best fans in the world, also known as Bills Mafia. Of course, a lot of people are excited, but there might not be anyone more excited than Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins.

After 25 years and a year of COVID, Bills Mafia will be in person for a home playoff game.

Josh Allen also posted a video on the Bills' Twitter account, urging fans to follow the rules so they can be with them the rest of the way. The video was also shown during Cuomo's news conference.

