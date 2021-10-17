Henry, Titans keep batting away questions over his workload

A year ago, during a 42-16 victory against Buffalo, Henry carried the ball 19 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns. That game was also in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has a simple test for how sore he is after plowing through and over NFL defenders.

Being able to pick up his daughter when she wakes up each morning is key. Henry says that's why making sure his body recovers from the pounding running backs take is so important.

Workload questions just keep coming for the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Henry leads the NFL in rushing and is on pace to shatter the current record for most carries in a season.

The Bills are next up to try to slow him down Monday night.

A year ago, during a 42-16 victory against Buffalo, Henry carried the ball 19 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns. That game was also in Nashville.