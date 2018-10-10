ORCHARD PARK, NY - Josh Allen now has a veteran quarterback to learn from as the Bills signed Derek Anderson earlier this week. This is a guy Sean McDermott is familiar with after spending time with him in Carolina and seeing how Anderson helped mentor Cam Newton. Now they're hoping he can do the same with Allen.

"Yeah, I would hope. That’s part of why we did what we did. I’ve been around Derek in Carolina. Obviously, I was on the other side of the ball naturally, but I really liked his personality and the way he helped the football team," Sean McDermott said on Wednesday.

Anderson went to Carolina in 2011 and spent the past seven years with the Panthers and served as Newton's backup.

"I've seen a lot of football. I've been through a lot of ups and downs in my career and I'll just be a guy he can lean on," Derek Anderson said.

"Knowing that somebody just wants the actual best for you, that's really a good feeling. He's going to be awesome for us, he is," Josh Allen explained.

The Bills now have three quarterbacks on the roster and it seems like it's going to stay that way. McDermott said signing Anderson does not change Nathan Peterman's status with the team and said Peterman will remain as the number two quarterback.

© 2018 WGRZ