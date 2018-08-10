ORCHARD PARK, NY-- You may have seen a video circulating on Facebook of the Erie County Sheriff's confiscating an American flag from Bills' fans during the game on Sunday.

What you didn't see on the video, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office, is that the group's flag was blocking the game clock, interfering with game. The group was asked to take the flag down. Deputies removed the flag when the group failed to comply.

Here is the full statement from the Sheriff's office:

"As per the Buffalo Bills and the NFL, the flag was removed because it was blocking the game clock and interfering with the game. The individuals were asked three separate times to take it down, and each time they put the flag up again. Finally, we took the flag and informed the owners they could pick up their flag at Bills' guest services after the game."

You can see the video below (WARNING: Contains profanity):

