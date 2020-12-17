Daryl Williams shines within Bills offensive front

Williams, who has had a rough past two years, finally says he feels 100% and having a stellar season in his first year with the Bills.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams has gone through the ringer, but before you can talk abut his impact, you have to know what he’s been through.

"I didn’t really expect to be here at this point in the season and playing like I’m playing," Williams said. "I really didn’t."

Apart of the Carolina-Buffalo pipeline, Williams tore his right MCL and dislocated his kneecap back in 2018. He managed to come back during the season before reinjuring that same knee once again missing the remainder of the season.

Even with a shaky 2019 year, the Bills picked up Williams and ever since, he’s shined on the offensive line.

His most table game this season was against the Pittsburgh Steelers and T.J. Watt, one of the top edge rushers in the league. Watt had 12 total sacks and league-leading 19 tackles for loss coming into Sunday’s game but did not add to either of those.

Williams is the main reason for Watt's unsuccessful game.

For the 28-year-old, it was his loved ones that’s brought him back to the place he knew he deserved to be.

“I been through a rough two years man," Williams said.

"With 2018 getting hurt, 2019 was probably my worst year of my whole football career high school college everything. I guess my confidence was low. I had never been at that point in my life. I never had a big injury like that in my life. I had to keep my faith in God. My wife always motivated me. Those are the two people who motivate me the most so.”

Williams has had to fight to get back to where he is today.

For the first time he feels 100% healthy and hasn’t had any pain in his knee.