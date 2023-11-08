Damar Hamlin returns to game action vs. Colts

Bills safety Damar Hamlin is seeing his first game action since collapsing on the field in Cincinnati in January in Saturday's preseason opener against the Colts.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills safety Damar Hamlin is clearing the next big hurdle in his return to professional football.

Hamlin is taking part in game action for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field in Cincinnati back in January.

Hamlin is credited with three tackles that included a fourth down stop on Buffalo's second defensive series in the first quarter.

Hamlin has steadily worked his way back, putting on the pads and taking part in contact drills for the first time during training camp.

It was sudden contact to the chest that caused Hamlin's heart to stop in Cincinnati. He has been fully cleared from a medical standpoint since the start of the offseason program, and has been working to regain confidence and the obvious mental and physical challenge of returning to professional football.