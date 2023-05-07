Damar Hamlin honored before Yankees game

Earlier in the day, the Bills safety participated in CPR training with several Yankees.

NEW YORK — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who was resuscitated with CPR in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2 and cleared in April to resume football activities, was honored Tuesday night as the New York Yankees began their 14th annual HOPE Week events.

Earlier in the day, Hamlin participated in CPR training with several Yankees. Wearing a Babe Ruth jersey, Hamlin threw out the ceremonial first pitch along with former Fordham softball player Sarah Taffet and both participated in the exchange of lineup cards.

Like Hamlin, Taffet was also resuscitated during a game in October of 2021.